12,930 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $99.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

