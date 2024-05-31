16,119 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

