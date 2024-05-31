16,121 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

