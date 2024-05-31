25,019 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

