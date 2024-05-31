25,019 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,252 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.