37,795 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,545,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

