4,679 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $245.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $250.76.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

