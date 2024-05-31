77,274 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 77,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,063,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

