Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Abacus Life Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.05 on Friday. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $642.40 million, a PE ratio of 502.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

