Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.39, but opened at $155.56. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 1,727,821 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

