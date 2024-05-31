Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $842,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.