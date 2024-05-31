Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $842,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
