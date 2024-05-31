Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE ADC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 489.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

