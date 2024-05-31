Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $341.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $348.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

