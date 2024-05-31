Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 607,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607,275 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.74% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $35,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.