Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Bunge Global worth $36,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 186,395 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

