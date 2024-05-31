Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Unum Group worth $43,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.03 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,967,595 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

