Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 26,915 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

