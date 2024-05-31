Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 53,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 206,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

