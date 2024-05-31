Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Up 2.0 %

Ameren stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

