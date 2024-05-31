American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.4 million.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

