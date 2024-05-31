Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance
COWS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
