Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

