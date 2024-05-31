Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of APLS opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 500.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,329,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

