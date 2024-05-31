Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.25 and last traded at $192.11. Approximately 15,826,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,193,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,270 shares of company stock valued at $46,511,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

