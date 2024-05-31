Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACLX opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,680 shares of company stock worth $43,580,586. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.