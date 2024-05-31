ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

