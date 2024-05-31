Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Asana stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Asana by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Asana by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

