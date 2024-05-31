Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE AGO opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $3,664,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $24,683,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $422,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

