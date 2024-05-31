Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 824,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,707,137 shares.The stock last traded at $163.00 and had previously closed at $164.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at $27,502,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares in the company, valued at $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock worth $54,187,129. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.