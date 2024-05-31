Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUGG stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

