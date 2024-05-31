Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aurania Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of CVE ARU opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. Aurania Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Aurania Resources ( CVE:ARU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

