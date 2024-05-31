Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
Avance Gas stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.
Avance Gas Company Profile
