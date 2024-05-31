Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Avance Gas stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

