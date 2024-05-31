Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avant Brands Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.05 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.08.
Avant Brands Company Profile
