Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avant Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVTBF opened at 0.05 on Friday. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.08.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

