Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avidbank Price Performance

AVBH opened at $18.98 on Friday. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVBH

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.