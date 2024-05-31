AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $35.83 on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $2.103 dividend. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.