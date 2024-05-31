Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

