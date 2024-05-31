Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
