B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lilium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Lilium Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LILM stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Lilium has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

