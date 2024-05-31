Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,954 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,980 shares of company stock worth $2,255,160 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

