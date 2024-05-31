Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

