Bank of America Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $204.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.80.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.36 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.