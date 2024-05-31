Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$123.68 and last traded at C$123.96. Approximately 899,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,639,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.38. The company has a market cap of C$86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.