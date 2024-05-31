Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 41,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,361,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,004,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,729. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile



Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

