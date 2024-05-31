Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 17,414 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $15,498.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
Shares of PLBY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.01.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
