Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 17,414 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $15,498.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

