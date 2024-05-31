Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.90. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

