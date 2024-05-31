Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of BBSRF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
