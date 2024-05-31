BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,187.0 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.
About BOC Aviation
