BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in May

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,187.0 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.45. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.36.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

