Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 43490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Specifically, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,838 shares of company stock worth $20,201,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.