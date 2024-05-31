Brokers Issue Forecasts for iBio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for iBio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($99.82) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of iBio stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

