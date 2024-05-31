Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

