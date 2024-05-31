Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Bucher Industries stock opened at $463.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.28. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $390.00 and a 52 week high of $463.10.
About Bucher Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.