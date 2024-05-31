Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Bucher Industries stock opened at $463.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.28. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $390.00 and a 52 week high of $463.10.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

