Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

BURL opened at $235.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $241.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

