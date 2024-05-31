Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Stock Down 1.4 %

Caleres stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.01. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.